GAME UP® GREENS Superfood is a convenient way to get the whole food nutrition your body needs in a delicious powder that’s simple to enjoy! Our all-natural and nutritious GREENS Superfood is packed with wholesome fruits and vegetables and nutrient-dense superfoods. Simply add one scoop to water or juice, boost your favorite smoothie or even bake into tasty recipes as a convenient way to help maintain overall health and wellness.



Product Information:

- All-natural & Non-GMO

- Serving size: 1 scoop (approx. 7.10 grams)

- Servings per container: 30

- Formulated and manufactured in the U.S.A.

- 3rd-party laboratory tested to ensure safety and accuracy

- Manufactured in an FDA-registered lab with ISO 9001, ISO 22716 & cGMP certifications



Ingredients & Super Blends:



Wholefood & Prebiotic Blend: Wheat Grass Juice Powder, Organic Inulin, Barley Grass Powder, Alfalfa Powder, Spirulina Algae (Blue-Green) Powder, Spinach Powder, Chlorella Powder, Broccoli Powder



Antioxidant Blend: Pomegranate Fruit Powder, Acai Berry Powder, Organic Moringa Powder, Carrot Powder, Organic Beet Root Powder, Raspberry Fruit Powder, Rose Hips Powder, Pineapple Fruit Powder, Goji Berry Powder, Acerola Cherry Powder



Adaptogenic Herb Blend: Maca Root Powder. Rhodiola Rosea Extract [Std. 3% Salidrosides & 1% Rosavins], Organic Ashwagandha Powder, Bacopa Monnieri Extract Powder [Std. to 20% Bacopasides]



EFA Fiber Blend: Sunflower Lecithin Powder. Flax Seed Powder, Apple Pectin Powder Metabolism Blend Green Coffee Bean Extract [Std. to 50% Chlorogenic Acid], Ginger Root Powder, Green Tea Extract [Std. to 98% Polyphenols & 50% EGG], White Tea Powder, Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder, Black Tea Extract



Immunity Boosting & Mushroom Blend: Echinacea Angustofolia Root Powder, Astragalus Root Powder. Reishi Powder



Veggie Blend: Tomato Powder, Cauliflower Powder, Brussel Sprout Powder, Parsley Leaf Powder



Detox Support Matrix: Milk Thistle Powder, Cilantro Powder, Turmeric Root Powder



Digestive Enzyme & Probiotic Blend: Lactobacillus acidophilus (5 Billion CFU/g), Protease 5,000 HUT/G, Amylase 5,000 SKB/G, Lipase 1,000 FIP/G, Lactase 1,000 Powder, Cellulase 1,000 CU/G



Recommended Usage:

Add one scoop to water or juice, boost your favorite smoothie or even bake into appropriate foods as a convenient way to help maintain overall health and wellness.