About this product
POWER BALM was built to work and is an excellent product for post-workout muscle soreness, body pain, inflamed joints, relieving wounds, or just protecting the surface of your body.
Highlights:
- Ultra Strength
- Made in the U.S.A.
- All natural ingredients
- Infused with 9200mg of CBD
- Mentholated: Gentle cooling effect
- Excellent for post-workout soreness & arthritis
- Used for relief on joints & muscles
- The size of a hockey puck (2.82 fl oz. | 80 g)
- Double the size of our original formula – 30x the CBD!
Ingredients:
Natural Coconut Oil, Hemp (CBD) Extract, Menthol, Organic Beeswax & other essential oils for fragrance.
Recommended Usage:
Apply desired amount to clean skin and massage well. Do not apply to broken or sensitive skin. For external use only*
Warnings:
Avoid contact with eyes and mucous membranes. Stop use and ask a doctor if severe skin irritation occurs. If pregnant or breast-feeding, or if you have sensitive skin, ask a Healthcare professional before use.
*POWER BALM is legal and shipped to all 50 states. All of our CBD products contain less than .3% THC, guaranteed. All our products are third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.