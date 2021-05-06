About this product
Highlights:
Grown & rolled in the U.S.A.
0.75 grams (no leaf, all flower)
Organically-grown hemp flower
Legal in all 50 states
Packaged in travel tube
Rolled in vegan-friendly RAW cones
Strain:
White CBG: 13.6% CBG | 0.05% THC
With initial smells of fresh plant matter, cypress, and a bit of spicy skunk, this strain’s flavors intensify and evolve when broken up, shifting to a bouquet that includes hints of cilantro and gas.
What is CBG?:
Cannabigerol, or CBG, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid produced in low-THC and high-CBD hemp strains. CBG is the precursor from which all other cannabinoids are synthesized, which is why it’s often referred to as the “mother” or “stem cell” of cannabinoids.
About this strain
White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG - If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
White CBG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with