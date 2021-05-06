GAME UP® CBG Pre-Rolls are made using top-quality, organically-grown crushed hemp flower, never trim, and come expertly rolled and ready to enjoy in RAW unbleached cones which are vegan-friendly. Smoking CBG pre-rolls is a fast and effective way to deliver large amounts of cannabinoids directly and instantly into your body.



Highlights:



Grown & rolled in the U.S.A.

0.75 grams (no leaf, all flower)

Organically-grown hemp flower

Legal in all 50 states

Packaged in travel tube

Rolled in vegan-friendly RAW cones

Strain:

White CBG: 13.6% CBG | 0.05% THC



With initial smells of fresh plant matter, cypress, and a bit of spicy skunk, this strain’s flavors intensify and evolve when broken up, shifting to a bouquet that includes hints of cilantro and gas.



What is CBG?:

Cannabigerol, or CBG, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid produced in low-THC and high-CBD hemp strains. CBG is the precursor from which all other cannabinoids are synthesized, which is why it’s often referred to as the “mother” or “stem cell” of cannabinoids.