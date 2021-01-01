Loading…
Logo for the brand Ganesh Vapes

Ganesh Vapes

GMAG Battery Black

About this product

The G-MAG is a revolutionary battery that features magnetization. It is compatible
with 98% of the cartridges in the market. Simply screw on the magnetic
adapter to any cartridge and snap it into place. The G-MAG is auto-draw and
charges via Micro-USB.

Features
• Auto Draw
• 380 mAh
• 3.7 Volts
• Micro-USB Charging
• Lifetime Warranty

Product Includes:
• 1x G- Mag
• 1x Micro USB Cable
• 2x Magnetic Adapters
• 1x Carrying Bag
