About this product

Defying the possibilities of the average wax/oil vaporizer, the Silver Lamp Kit features the latest in technology. Its coil system features Dual Quartz rods wrapped in titanium alloy wiring, and set in a Quartz Bucket. The atomizer housing features an easy-to-use adjustable airflow system, that prevents clogging and allows you to get the perfect hit. The atomizer sleeve features an internal cap and screen that will reclaim products and prevent leakage. The G-go battery is equipped with a smart chip that allows it to fire for 15 seconds and a session mode which will auto-fire the battery with 2 rapid clicks. A convenient micro USB charging port on the side allows you to vape while you charge.



PRODUCT INCLUDES

Lifetime Warranty on G-go

1x 650 mah G-go battery

1x Dual Quartz Silver Lamp Atomizer

1x Micro USB charging cable

1x Silicone ball wax container

1x dab stick

1x Weather resistant zipper case