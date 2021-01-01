About this product

Dab mats, also called dab pads, are surface protection mats. A dab mat is also placed under a dab rig to protect surfaces from the sticky, oily, waxy residue that often falls or drips off the dab nail. The Ganesh Dab Mat is large enough to set the rig on and safely cover the surface beneath the rig to prevent a mess. There is also enough room to lay out dabbers and container concentrates. No more sticky surfaces!