Ganja Gold
Blue Tarantula
About this product
Our signature Blue Tarantulas are strain specific connoisseur grade infused pre-rolls. Comprised of lab tested, top-shelf flowers, rolled in raw natural paper, fortified with CO2 wax, solvent free hash, and kief coating the exterior.
-Indoor bud
-Strain Specific
-Top 1% of top shelf bud
-Amazing flavor and smoothness
-Outside coated in wax, hash, and kief
-Gold standard - ultra premium connoisseur grade
-100 - Satisfaction guaranteed
-Lab Tested & Strain Specific
-Burns like a blunt, hits like a dab!
-All natural, no additives :)
