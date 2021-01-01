Ganja Gold
Green Tarantula Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Our signature Green Tarantulas are organic, strain specific, infused pre-rolls. Comprised of lab tested, Clean Green Certified flowers, rolled in raw natural paper, fortified with CO2 wax and coated in kief.
-Outdoor bud
-Strain Specific
-Clean Green Certified Organic
-Sun grown
-Outside coated in wax, hash, and kief
-Gold standard - ultra premium connoisseur grade
-100 - Satisfaction guaranteed
-Lab Tested & Strain Specific
-Burns like a blunt, hits like a dab!
-All natural, no additives :)
