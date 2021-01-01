Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Aloha Palmer
About this product
Tropical green tea and tangy pineapple juice come together to create a Ganja Grindz original, the Aloha Palmer. With hints of passion fruit and mango, every bottle of Aloha Palmer whisks you off to an island paradise.
MEDICAL
California
8 fl oz Bottle: 75mg THC, 7.5mg CBD
RECREATIONAL
Oregon
8 fl oz Bottle: 50mg THC
4 fl oz Bottle: 30mg THC
