Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Ganja Grindz Coffee Company

Ganja Grindz Coffee Company

Aloha Palmer

About this product

Tropical green tea and tangy pineapple juice come together to create a Ganja Grindz original, the Aloha Palmer. With hints of passion fruit and mango, every bottle of Aloha Palmer whisks you off to an island paradise.

MEDICAL

California
8 fl oz Bottle: 75mg THC, 7.5mg CBD

RECREATIONAL

Oregon
8 fl oz Bottle: 50mg THC
4 fl oz Bottle: 30mg THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!