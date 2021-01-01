Ganja Grindz Coffee Company
Ganja Grindz Bottled Spiced Apple Cider 82.5mg
About this product
**2016 BEST EDIBLE HIGH TIMES CANNABIS CUP**
Ganja Grindz 100% all natural Spiced Apple Cider is freshly pressed from locally harvested apples then infused with the perfect blend of holiday spices. For that warm and cozy feeling all year long, enjoy this award winning cider hot or over ice. Shake well, refrigerate after opening and drink within 5 days of opening.
MEDICAL
Arizona
8 fl oz Bottle: 75mg THC, 7.5mg CBD
California
8 fl oz Bottle: 75mg THC, 7.5mg CBD
RECREATIONAL
Oregon
8 fl oz Bottle: 50mg THC
4 fl oz Bottle: 30mg THC
