The Roastmaster has developed the perfect coffee to compliment The Clear™ solvent free cannabis oil. Our award winning coffee is a Columbian Supremo blend that is roasted locally, nonGMO, fair trade and 100% shade grown & sun-dried. Ganja Grindz Brew Cups can be used with most single serve brewing machines and are now 2.0 compatible! Simply use the tab to peel off the top sticker before brewing.



MEDICAL



Arizona

Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD

Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD



California

Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD

Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD



RECREATIONAL:



Oregon

Brew Cup, 8 fl oz prepared