English Breakfast Tea Bag
Made from Ceylon tea grown in the high mountains of Sri Lanka, this English Breakfast Tea has a deep and complex flavor profile. Dark brown in color, this herbal infusion produces an invigorating, light bodied and brisk cup of tea. Steep the unbleached tea bag in water that has just started boiling for 3-5 minutes and squeeze before discarding.
MEDICAL
Arizona
Tea Bag, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD
California
Tea Bag, 8 fl oz prepared: 25mg THC, 2.5mg CBD
Tea Bag, 8 fl oz prepared: 50mg THC, 5mg CBD
RECREATIONAL
Oregon
Tea bag, 8 fl oz prepared
Tea bags (2), 16 fl oz prepared
