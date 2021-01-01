About this product

Ganja Grindz Remedy is an agave syrup infused with 420mg THC and 42mg CBD from The Clear™. Available in unflavored Agave, Tangerine and Watermelon, this amazing syrup dissolves completely when added to any hot or cold beverage. Use the unflavored Agave syrup as a substitute sweetener in any drink or even in your favorite recipes. The measured child resistant dropper makes it easy to dose accurately; 10.5mg THC and 1.05mg CBD in every 1.5mL gives you 40 servings in only 3.2 ounces of syrup.



3.2 fl oz Syrup: 420mg THC, 42mg CBD



