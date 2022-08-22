About this product
An effective edible-alternative for people with dietary restrictions that provides a pleasant mix of sativa and indica qualities. As opposed to dissolving in the stomach (where the active ingredients would be degraded by the stomach’s acid) the acid resistant coating of these capsules allows them to dissolve in the small intestine, bypassing the liver and making them perfect for people with gastrointestinal issues.
*THC/CBD is per capsule
About this brand
Garden Remedies
Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).