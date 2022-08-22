About this product
The highest quality beeswax, cannabis and vitamin E-infused lip balm provides people with soothing dryness relief along with delicious flavors.
*THC/CBD is per "serving". Approximately 100 "servings" per stick
(Entire Package: THC: 22.7 mg CBD: 0.64mg)
*THC/CBD is per "serving". Approximately 100 "servings" per stick
(Entire Package: THC: 22.7 mg CBD: 0.64mg)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Garden Remedies
Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).