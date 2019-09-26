About this strain
Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Lazy Lightning crosses Headband Loompa and ‘88 G13 x Hashplant. Lazy Lightning offers an earthy and hashy aroma that’s interspersed with notes of lemon and lime. The high comes on quick with a soothing and relaxing feeling that blankets the body. This strain is recommended as a great after-dinner smoke, though you might be back to the refrigerator soon.
Lazy Lightning effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
72% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
18% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
