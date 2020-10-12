About this product
Indica-Dominant Hybrid 75/25
Berry, Earthy, Piney, Sweet
calming, deep sedative, body stimulation
appetite stimulant, pain and insomnia relief
Bubba Kush + GrandDaddy Purple
Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene, Limonene,Guaiol, Camphene
No product reviews
