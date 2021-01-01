About this product

A + B = Growth

A unique nutrient system that's designed to get your plants growing strong and harvest-ready, FloraDuo comes in two parts: FloraDuo A and FloraDuo B. Whether your plants are at different stages or you have specific flowering requirements for each plant, FloraDuo delivers primary, secondary and micronutrients that they need.



FloraDuo's distinctive dual system allows you to adjust seamlessly to every growth stage, taking plants from seed to harvest with appropriate nutrients along the way. You can change blends as your plants grow, providing a jumpstart as seedlings and helping them transition into blooms or maturity later.



Two Parts, One Solution

By using FloraDuo A and FloraDuo B together, you can give your plants important nutritional benefits. FloraDuo can also be applied as a foliar spray and is usable with hard or soft water.



Appropriate for all gardening methods, including coco, soilless, soil and hydroponics, FloraDuo gives you the flexibility you want and the nutrients your plants need throughout the growing season. No matter what kind of plant diversity you're sporting in your garden, you can tap into the power of this dynamic duo to deliver key nutrients with ease.



Quantities:

-1 Pint

-1 Quart

-1 Gallon

-2.5 Gallon

-6 Gallon

-15 Gallon

-55 Gallon