About this product

Easy and Economical

Comprising two powdered, mineral-based options that support your plants from beginning to bloom, the Maxi Series is our most cost-effective choice when it comes to nutrients.



The one-two nutritional punch includes MaxiGro and MaxiBloom, a duo of standalone, water-soluble formulas with primary, secondary and micronutrients. Both are pH-buffered, which means the pH will hold its value once your pH target is met.



MaxiGro and MaxiBloom are highly concentrated and dissolve rapidly in water. Their dry form means they are portable and can be easily stored, which makes them a popular choice for outdoor gardeners.



From Start to Harvest

The Maxi Series is specifically designed for particular growth stages:



-MaxiGro encourages growth of seedlings and cuttings, giving your plant starts vital nutrition for that crucial vegetative growth stage early in development.

-MaxiBloom increases yields and crop quality by promoting prolific flowering and fruiting in a wide diversity of plant types.



With a low cost-per-usage level and easy transportability, MaxiGro and MaxiBloom can be used for all types of plants and in a variety of water qualities. Whether you're working in coco coir, hydroponics, soilless or soil, the Maxi Series gives you all the flexibility you need.



Quantities:



-1 kg

-16 lb

-50 lb