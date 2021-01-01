General Hydroponics
Standard Reference Solution
About this product
General Hydroponics uses the highest quality reference solutions, allowing growers to calibrate many popular brands of PH, EC and TDS meters (NaCl scale or the 442 scale). General Hydroponics technicians check each batch to ensure that our solutions are precisely calibrated and yield reliable readings each time they are used.
pH 4.01, pH 7.0, 1500PPM
Quantities:
8 oz
1 Quart
