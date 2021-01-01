Loading…
Logo for the brand General Hydroponics

General Hydroponics

Standard Reference Solution

About this product

General Hydroponics uses the highest quality reference solutions, allowing growers to calibrate many popular brands of PH, EC and TDS meters (NaCl scale or the 442 scale). General Hydroponics technicians check each batch to ensure that our solutions are precisely calibrated and yield reliable readings each time they are used.
pH 4.01, pH 7.0, 1500PPM

Quantities:

8 oz
1 Quart
