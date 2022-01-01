About this product
Our Sour Gummy Bears contain 10mg of CBD and come in a variety of very sour fruit flavors. Coated in a layer of sweet and sour sugar crystals and infused with 10mg of CBD! Take a walk on the CBD Sour Bear side. It's sour power all the way! Flavors include: Cherry, Watermelon, Orange, Green Apple, Pineapple, and Lemon.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Georgia Hemp Company
The Georgia Hemp Company is dedicated to delivering the highest quality hemp products and advocating for the growing awareness of hemp and CBD education. Every product we sell – foods, beverages, wellness products, apparel, and more – has been carefully vetted by our team for accuracy and quality. If it doesn’t meet The Georgia Hemp Company’s standard of excellence, then we won’t sell it. That’s our commitment to you: only Georgia’s Finest will do.