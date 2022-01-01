About this product
It can't be summer all year long. Or can it? With our 10mg Delta 8 THC gummies in Watermelon flavor, pure summer vibes are here to transport you with a gradual, mellow high that'll leave you feeling like you're sipping a Watermelon margarita on the beach. Each bottle contains 30 gummies.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Georgia Hemp Company
The Georgia Hemp Company is dedicated to delivering the highest quality hemp products and advocating for the growing awareness of hemp and CBD education. Every product we sell – foods, beverages, wellness products, apparel, and more – has been carefully vetted by our team for accuracy and quality. If it doesn’t meet The Georgia Hemp Company’s standard of excellence, then we won’t sell it. That’s our commitment to you: only Georgia’s Finest will do.