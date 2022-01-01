About this product
Sympleaf Wellness Delta 8 Hard Candies are a great way to consume Delta 8 at measured doses. Because most of the consumption happens when sucking on the candy, candies are known for a quicker & larger absorption rate into the body. Each tin comes with 30 pieces of hard candy in assorted fruit flavors, including Orange, Lemon, Grape, Watermelon, and Strawberry.
Georgia Hemp Company
The Georgia Hemp Company is dedicated to delivering the highest quality hemp products and advocating for the growing awareness of hemp and CBD education. Every product we sell – foods, beverages, wellness products, apparel, and more – has been carefully vetted by our team for accuracy and quality. If it doesn’t meet The Georgia Hemp Company’s standard of excellence, then we won’t sell it. That’s our commitment to you: only Georgia’s Finest will do.