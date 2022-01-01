About this product
Experience the true potential of dELTA 8 THC with Sympleaf Wellness 25mg Delta 8 Gummies. Each bottle contains 30 gummies that come in a variety of flavors such as Blue Raspberry, Lime, Mango, Strawberry, and Watermelon. Each gummy contains 25mg of max strength Delta 8 THC to deliver long0lasting effects. Feel great and relax now with our exceptionally delicious gummies.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Georgia Hemp Company
The Georgia Hemp Company is dedicated to delivering the highest quality hemp products and advocating for the growing awareness of hemp and CBD education. Every product we sell – foods, beverages, wellness products, apparel, and more – has been carefully vetted by our team for accuracy and quality. If it doesn’t meet The Georgia Hemp Company’s standard of excellence, then we won’t sell it. That’s our commitment to you: only Georgia’s Finest will do.