About this product
The ultimate feeling of calm and balance is waiting for you in one delicious treat. Are you looking for a product that will take your wellness to a higher level? Unlock the power of a full plant profile with our high potency full spectrum Delta 8 1:1 Oil. This oil contains 500mg of Delta 8 and 500mg of CBD.
About this brand
Georgia Hemp Company
The Georgia Hemp Company is dedicated to delivering the highest quality hemp products and advocating for the growing awareness of hemp and CBD education. Every product we sell – foods, beverages, wellness products, apparel, and more – has been carefully vetted by our team for accuracy and quality. If it doesn’t meet The Georgia Hemp Company’s standard of excellence, then we won’t sell it. That’s our commitment to you: only Georgia’s Finest will do.