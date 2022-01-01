About this product
Our Delta 8 THC Water Soluble comes in a liquid form and contains 750mg of Delta 8 THC. This tasteless powder can be mixed into any drink to give yourself a potent and fast-acting Delta 8 THC experience with any of your favorite beverages, including water, juice, coffee, etc.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Georgia Hemp Company
The Georgia Hemp Company is dedicated to delivering the highest quality hemp products and advocating for the growing awareness of hemp and CBD education. Every product we sell – foods, beverages, wellness products, apparel, and more – has been carefully vetted by our team for accuracy and quality. If it doesn’t meet The Georgia Hemp Company’s standard of excellence, then we won’t sell it. That’s our commitment to you: only Georgia’s Finest will do.