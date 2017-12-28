Gethemp
CBD Pre-Filled Bannana OG Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Gethemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Bannana OG Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!
Banana OG effects
Reported by real people like you
392 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!