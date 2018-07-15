Gethemp
"Karma" Hemp Flowers (CBD 12% MAX)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
Karma OG effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
80% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Muscle spasms
40% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
