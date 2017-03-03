ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 730 reviews

SFV OG

aka San Fernando Valley OG, San Fernando Valley Kush, SFV OG Kush

SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

Effects

Show all

489 people reported 3690 effects
Relaxed 55%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 42%
Focused 29%
Pain 34%
Stress 33%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 26%
Headaches 15%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 3%
Anxious 3%

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
SFV OG
First strain child
Peyton Manning
child
Second strain child
Corleone Kush The Don Cut
child

