Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Gethemp

Gethemp

"Lifter" Hemp Flower (CBD 30% MAX)

Product rating:

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE!

Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!