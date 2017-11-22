Gethemp
"Orange Bud" Hemp Flowers (CBD 13% MAX)
About this product
Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
Orange Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
187 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
42% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
28% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
