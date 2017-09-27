GG Strains LLC
New Glue (GG5) fka Gorilla Glue 5
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
New Glue a certified cross of Original Glue (GG4) and SIster Glue bring you a solid body high to start, going into a nice relaxing finish!
• Lineage: Original Glue (GG4) x Sister Glue (GG1)
• Hybrid: Indica Dominant / 79% Indica 21% Sativa
• Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains
• THC Range: THC Range: 27-30%
• Aroma: Earthy, Pinny, Chocolate, Very potent!
• Flavor: Piney Taste, Very potent
• Effects: Body high, couch lock, heavier effects then Original Glue (GG4)
• Medicinal Benefits*: Insomnia, Pain, PTSD
• Form: Clone Only from Awarding Winning Strain
• Flowers: 58 days and 63 days.
• Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor (branchy, vine plant with very kush like buds)
• Vegetation: Relatively Fast
• Certified Crosses: None
• Hashtags: #GG5 #NewGlue
GG5 effects
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
