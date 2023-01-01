About this product
Ghost Labs only uses the best hardware, 1g Cruise Disposable by Bold filled with the perfect ratio of distillate and terpenes. This hardware offers a convenient and easy to use vaping experience.
Terpene Profiles:
Indica: Grandaddy Purple, Blackberry Kush
Sativa: Sour Diesel, Maui Wowie
Hybrid: Wedding Cake, Zkittles, Girl Scout Cookies, Trainwreck
10 Units minimum per SKU
At Ghost Labs, we know the importance of providing a high quality, safe experience for patients. As such, we provide only the most rigorously tested lg ceramic cartridges/disposables to eliminate the possibility of harmful heavy metal contamination (all vape cartridges are heavy metal certified). We will be using the finest distillate and terpenes on the market to create the perfect experience for your patients. Filled vape cartridges/disposables will be available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid blends with a variety of terpene options available.
About this brand
Ghost Labs
We work with new and emerging cannabis brands, proven and expanding cannabis brands and cannabis dispensaries looking for high-quality products that will drive consumer loyalty.
With unrivaled cannabis expertise, our comprehensive platform consists of market-proven best practices and products that drives growth and eliminates problems for brands and dispensary buyers. Whether you operate a cannabis brand or a dispensary, our platform for growth is built for your needs.
State License(s)
PROC001217