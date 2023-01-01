High Bioavailable gummies, pectin or gelatin based, natural flavoring and colors. 10mg Per unit, 100mg per bag.



Flavors:Orange-Pineapple, SourApple, Very Berry



10 Bag minimum per flavor



Ghost Labs Gummies are made with only the best ingredients and infused with our pure, premium THC distillate to create extraordinary flavors that are perfect for every occasion. Made without the artificial ingredients used in most candies, our gummies use a beef -based gelatin. Furthermore, through our proprietary manufacturing method, we have reduced the non-digestible fillers consistently used in all candy making. The result is a 70% more digestible gummy which increases the bio-availability of the THC. Ghost Labs Gummies are made to the highest standard using only the highest quality ingredients.

