High Bioavailable gummies, pectin or gelatin based, natural flavoring and colors. 10mg Per unit, 100mg per bag.
Flavors:Orange-Pineapple, SourApple, Very Berry
10 Bag minimum per flavor
Ghost Labs Gummies are made with only the best ingredients and infused with our pure, premium THC distillate to create extraordinary flavors that are perfect for every occasion. Made without the artificial ingredients used in most candies, our gummies use a beef -based gelatin. Furthermore, through our proprietary manufacturing method, we have reduced the non-digestible fillers consistently used in all candy making. The result is a 70% more digestible gummy which increases the bio-availability of the THC. Ghost Labs Gummies are made to the highest standard using only the highest quality ingredients.
Ghost Labs
We work with new and emerging cannabis brands, proven and expanding cannabis brands and cannabis dispensaries looking for high-quality products that will drive consumer loyalty.
With unrivaled cannabis expertise, our comprehensive platform consists of market-proven best practices and products that drives growth and eliminates problems for brands and dispensary buyers. Whether you operate a cannabis brand or a dispensary, our platform for growth is built for your needs.
