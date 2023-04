100% flower, 5 count packs, each joint containing 0.7g of medical grade flower, for a total of 3.5g. Joints come in an air tight sealed jar for maximum freshness. You can enjoy them at home or on the go.



Strains: Various Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid



10 Unit minimum per strain



All Ghost Labs pre rolled cannabis joints are full panel, third party lab tested and compliant with all requirements of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Program. Through our relationships with highly acclaimed growers in Mississippi, we are able to source an amazing array of strains to address all patient needs.

