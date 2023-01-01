We provide only the most rigorously tested 1g cartridges by Bold filled with the perfect ratio of distillate and terpenes. Bold cartridges eliminate the possibility of harmful heavy metal contamination (all vape cartridges are heavy metal certified).



Terpene Profiles:



Indica: Grandaddy Purple, Blackberry Kush

Sativa: Sour Diesel,Maui Wowie

Hybrid: Wedding Cake, Zkittles, Girl Scout Cookies, Trainwreck



10 Units minimum per SKU



At Ghost Labs, we know the importance of providing a high quality, safe experience for patients. As such, we provide only the most rigorously tested lg ceramic cartridges/disposables to eliminate the possibility of harmful heavy metal contamination (all vape cartridges are heavy metal certified). We will be using the finest distillate and terpenes on the market to create the perfect experience for your patients. Filled vape cartridges/disposables will be available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid blends with a variety of terpene options available.

