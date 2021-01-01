Ghost Vapes
MV1 - Stealth Edition
About this product
The new Matt Black MV1 Stealth Edition comes in a striking color-coded finish that extends all the way to the black mouthpiece. Stealth offers you sheer sophistication with a truly unique vaping experience, all in one portable vape.
Our latest production units now come with:
- The latest heat-sink with improved seals
- Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse
- Newly improved door mechanism & switch
- Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best
- Improved tolerances
Our latest production units now come with:
- The latest heat-sink with improved seals
- Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse
- Newly improved door mechanism & switch
- Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best
- Improved tolerances
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!