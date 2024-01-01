Dive into the convenience of Glacier’s Cap Junky Avalanche Pack, featuring 28g of pre-ground frosty flower. This pack captures the rich and potent flavors of Cap Junky, making it perfect for those who appreciate quality and convenience. Ideal for on-the-go use, this pack ensures a consistent and enjoyable experience.



At Glacier, we pride ourselves on our meticulous approach to cannabis cultivation. Each bud is carefully selected and ground to perfection, ensuring that you get the most out of its unique terpene profile. This commitment to quality is reflected in every pack of our Cap Junky Avalanche Pack.



Whether you’re packing a bowl on the go, rolling joints quickly at home, or simply looking for a high-quality, pre-ground flower, Glacier’s Cap Junky Av Pack delivers a consistent and enjoyable experience. Embrace the rich flavors and elevate your cannabis journey with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.

Show more