Glacier Cap Junky Avalanche Pack 28g Pre-Ground Frosty Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

Dive into the convenience of Glacier’s Cap Junky Avalanche Pack, featuring 28g of pre-ground frosty flower. This pack captures the rich and potent flavors of Cap Junky, making it perfect for those who appreciate quality and convenience. Ideal for on-the-go use, this pack ensures a consistent and enjoyable experience.

At Glacier, we pride ourselves on our meticulous approach to cannabis cultivation. Each bud is carefully selected and ground to perfection, ensuring that you get the most out of its unique terpene profile. This commitment to quality is reflected in every pack of our Cap Junky Avalanche Pack.

Whether you’re packing a bowl on the go, rolling joints quickly at home, or simply looking for a high-quality, pre-ground flower, Glacier’s Cap Junky Av Pack delivers a consistent and enjoyable experience. Embrace the rich flavors and elevate your cannabis journey with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.

Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
