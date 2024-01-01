Glacier Cap Junky Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Indulge in the ultimate cannabis experience with Glacier’s Cap Junky Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This hand-trimmed, premium bud embodies the pinnacle of craft cultivation at our state-of-the-art Glacial Farms. The Cap Junky strain offers a potent and unique flavor profile, making it a top choice for enthusiasts seeking quality and quantity.

Glacier Cannabis is deeply committed to the art and science of growing craft cannabis flower in small batches. Each handpicked flower blooms indoors within the nurturing environment of our state-of-the-art Glacial Farms. This detailed process ensures consistency and high quality with every pack.

Perfect for both seasoned connoisseurs and those new to cannabis, Glacier’s Cap Junky Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower provides an unmatched experience. Dive into the rich, complex flavors and elevate your cannabis journey with Glacier’s dedication to excellence and precision.

About this strain

Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
