Glacier Cap Junky Pre-Pack 3.5g Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Enjoy the perfect balance of convenience and quality with Glacier’s Cap Junky Pre-Pack. This 3.5g pack of hand-trimmed, premium buds captures the essence of the Cap Junky strain, known for its potent and unique flavor profile. Each nug is meticulously selected to preserve its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, ensuring a top-tier experience.

Glacier Cannabis is deeply committed to the art and science of growing craft cannabis flower in small batches. Each handpicked flower blooms indoors within the nurturing environment of our state-of-the-art Glacial Farms. This meticulous process ensures consistency and high quality with every pack.

Perfect for those moments when you need a quick, high-quality smoke, Glacier’s Cap Junky Pre-Pack delivers the same premium quality in a convenient format. Dive into the rich flavors and elevate your cannabis journey with Glacier’s dedication to excellence.

About this strain

Cap Junky is an extremely potent, pungent cannabis strain crossing Alien Cookies x Kush Mints #11. The cultivar is a collaborative project between two of the most important modern breeders, Capulator and Seed Junky Genetics. Seed Junky sold Cap Junky clones for $1,000 each in 2021. Capulator's farm affiliate L.A. Made sold Cap Junky flower in 2022 in California's adult-use market. The Alien Cookies helped make the top strain MAC. Kush Mints became the backbone of Seed Junky's Minntz brand in collaboration with Cookies. Cap Junky smells like sour fruit rind with hints of pepper, gas, and dank. Well-grown buds are sleeted with maximal trichome coverage. Its smoke tastes astringent, peppery, and hits very smooth. This maximum-THC cultivar is for experienced smokers only, with an intense, long-lasting euphoric effect.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Shop products
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
Notice a problem?Report this item