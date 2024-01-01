Enjoy the perfect balance of convenience and quality with Glacier’s Cap Junky Pre-Pack. This 3.5g pack of hand-trimmed, premium buds captures the essence of the Cap Junky strain, known for its potent and unique flavor profile. Each nug is meticulously selected to preserve its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, ensuring a top-tier experience.



Glacier Cannabis is deeply committed to the art and science of growing craft cannabis flower in small batches. Each handpicked flower blooms indoors within the nurturing environment of our state-of-the-art Glacial Farms. This meticulous process ensures consistency and high quality with every pack.



Perfect for those moments when you need a quick, high-quality smoke, Glacier’s Cap Junky Pre-Pack delivers the same premium quality in a convenient format. Dive into the rich flavors and elevate your cannabis journey with Glacier’s dedication to excellence.

