Engage in a soul-stirring expedition with Dante's Inferno, now available in Glacier’s Prepacked Eighths. This strain is not merely an escape but a voyage into a realm of sensory delights, masterfully cultivated by Glacier Cannabis and bred by Clearwater Genetics x Tikimadman. The enthralling blend of OOOZE and Devil Driver genetics beckons your senses to traverse its intricately layered profile and is sure to make Michigan proud with this spectacular variety.



Hitting you like a fireball blast, Dante's Inferno delivers a unique experience, combining the best traits of its parent strains. OOOZE escorts you into a labyrinth of sweet, creamy pungence intertwined with cookies & cream, earthiness, and floral notes. Showcasing a visual feast with eggshell-colored trichomes, mulberry purple calyx, and Sunkist-colored pistils, much like a painter’s palette reader to create a sunset. On the flip side, Devil Driver navigates through a devilish blend of spicy, dessert-like quality, underscored by cinnamon and sugar overtones, mirroring the bold yet harmonious notes of a finely crafted dark chocolate ganache. Divine!



Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths symbolize our dedication to quality and precision. Each eighth contains 3.5 grams of hand-selected and carefully trimmed premium buds. We ensure consistency and top-tier quality through our detail-oriented process. Each Dante's Inferno bud is handled with care and never tumbled, guaranteeing a pure & potent nug every sesh.



Choose Glacier Cannabis's Dante's Inferno 3.5g Pre-Pack for a cannabis experience that transcends the ordinary. Enjoy the refined quality and exceptional consistency that sets Glacier Cannabis apart. Elevate your experience and discover the perfect blend of flavor, potency, and craftsmanship today.

