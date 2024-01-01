Glacier Dante's Inferno Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
Experience the fiery elegance of Dante's Inferno with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This potent strain, a robust cross between OOOZE and Devil Driver, offers a bold combination of sweet, creamy, and spicy flavors. Each bud is hand-trimmed to perfection, retaining its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile for a powerful and flavorful smoke.

Dante's Inferno benefits from its exceptional genetics, carefully cultivated at Glacial Farms. Our tailored environment optimizes the growth of this strain, ensuring that each plant reaches its full potential. This small-batch approach results in a high-quality product that delivers a balanced high, perfect for relaxation and creativity.

Embrace the heat and complexity of Dante's Inferno and elevate your cannabis experience with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower.

Dante’s Inferno is a cannabis strain, that combines Oreoz and Devil Driver. Breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman teamed up on the strain. Dante's Inferno can smell sweet and creamy, and is known for it's beautiful, blingy look. This indica hybrid has lots of cookies genetics in it for a relaxing effect.

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
