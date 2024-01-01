Experience the fiery elegance of Dante's Inferno with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This potent strain, a robust cross between OOOZE and Devil Driver, offers a bold combination of sweet, creamy, and spicy flavors. Each bud is hand-trimmed to perfection, retaining its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile for a powerful and flavorful smoke.



Dante's Inferno benefits from its exceptional genetics, carefully cultivated at Glacial Farms. Our tailored environment optimizes the growth of this strain, ensuring that each plant reaches its full potential. This small-batch approach results in a high-quality product that delivers a balanced high, perfect for relaxation and creativity.



Embrace the heat and complexity of Dante's Inferno and elevate your cannabis experience with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower.

