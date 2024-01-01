NEW! Unleash the heat with Glacier’s Snow Sack, featuring the potent Dante's Inferno strain. This 28g pack of frosty small buds brings the essence of Michigan’s finest craft cannabis right to your fingertips. Dante's Inferno, a robust cross between OOOZE and Devil Driver, offers a bold combination of spicy and earthy flavors with a hint of sweetness that ignites your senses. Each small bud is hand-trimmed to ensure the preservation of its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, providing a superior cannabis experience.



At Glacial Farms, our commitment to small-batch cultivation means each plant receives meticulous attention. With over a dozen dedicated grow rooms, every bud in the Snow Sack reflects our dedication to quality and precision throughout the growth cycle. Glacier's innovative use of local glacial rock dust in cultivation infuses our plants with natural nutrients and minerals, resulting in a pure, clean taste and potent effects. Our dedication to quality is evidenced by our record-setting terpene content, verified by third-party labs.



Whether you're enjoying a summer BBQ, exploring nature on a hike, or having a cozy winter evening indoors, the Snow Sack is perfect for those who appreciate the tactile joy of handling their own buds while enjoying the convenience of pre-ground flower. Embrace the fiery flavors of Dante's Inferno and elevate your cannabis experience with Glacier’s Snow Sack. It's not just cannabis; it's a reconnection to the essence of cannabis culture.

