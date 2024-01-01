Glacier Dante's Inferno Snow Sack 28g Frosty Small Buds Legendary Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

NEW! Unleash the heat with Glacier’s Snow Sack, featuring the potent Dante's Inferno strain. This 28g pack of frosty small buds brings the essence of Michigan’s finest craft cannabis right to your fingertips. Dante's Inferno, a robust cross between OOOZE and Devil Driver, offers a bold combination of spicy and earthy flavors with a hint of sweetness that ignites your senses. Each small bud is hand-trimmed to ensure the preservation of its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, providing a superior cannabis experience.

At Glacial Farms, our commitment to small-batch cultivation means each plant receives meticulous attention. With over a dozen dedicated grow rooms, every bud in the Snow Sack reflects our dedication to quality and precision throughout the growth cycle. Glacier's innovative use of local glacial rock dust in cultivation infuses our plants with natural nutrients and minerals, resulting in a pure, clean taste and potent effects. Our dedication to quality is evidenced by our record-setting terpene content, verified by third-party labs.

Whether you're enjoying a summer BBQ, exploring nature on a hike, or having a cozy winter evening indoors, the Snow Sack is perfect for those who appreciate the tactile joy of handling their own buds while enjoying the convenience of pre-ground flower. Embrace the fiery flavors of Dante's Inferno and elevate your cannabis experience with Glacier’s Snow Sack. It's not just cannabis; it's a reconnection to the essence of cannabis culture.

About this strain

Dante’s Inferno is a cannabis strain, that combines Oreoz and Devil Driver. Breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman teamed up on the strain. Dante's Inferno can smell sweet and creamy, and is known for it's beautiful, blingy look. This indica hybrid has lots of cookies genetics in it for a relaxing effect.

About this brand

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
