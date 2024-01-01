Glacier Dante's Inferno Snow Sack 28g Frosty Small Buds Legendary Flower
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Dante’s Inferno is a cannabis strain, that combines Oreoz and Devil Driver. Breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman teamed up on the strain. Dante's Inferno can smell sweet and creamy, and is known for it's beautiful, blingy look. This indica hybrid has lots of cookies genetics in it for a relaxing effect.
