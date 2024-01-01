Glacier Dante's Inferno Twin Peaks 7g Nugs Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
Ignite your senses with Glacier’s Dante's Inferno Twin Peaks 7g Nug. This fiery strain is a potent blend of OOOZE and Devil Driver, offering an intense and exhilarating experience. Featuring two premium nugs totaling 7 grams, these nugs are hand-selected and carefully trimmed to maintain the highest quality.

Glacier Twin Peaks nugs are celebrated for their impressive size and exceptional bag appeal. Dante's Inferno boasts a spicy, earthy aroma with undertones of chocolate and cinnamon, creating a bold flavor profile. The cookies and cream heritage of OOOZE shines through, with super caked-up nugs that are visually striking. Its effects are powerful and long-lasting, providing deep relaxation and a euphoric high, perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Twin Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Whether you're relaxing by the fire or exploring the great outdoors, Glacier’s Dante's Inferno Twin Peaks 7g Nugs offer a premium and intense cannabis experience.

Dante’s Inferno is a cannabis strain, that combines Oreoz and Devil Driver. Breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman teamed up on the strain. Dante's Inferno can smell sweet and creamy, and is known for it's beautiful, blingy look. This indica hybrid has lots of cookies genetics in it for a relaxing effect.

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
