Ignite your senses with Glacier’s Dante's Inferno Twin Peaks 7g Nug. This fiery strain is a potent blend of OOOZE and Devil Driver, offering an intense and exhilarating experience. Featuring two premium nugs totaling 7 grams, these nugs are hand-selected and carefully trimmed to maintain the highest quality.



Glacier Twin Peaks nugs are celebrated for their impressive size and exceptional bag appeal. Dante's Inferno boasts a spicy, earthy aroma with undertones of chocolate and cinnamon, creating a bold flavor profile. The cookies and cream heritage of OOOZE shines through, with super caked-up nugs that are visually striking. Its effects are powerful and long-lasting, providing deep relaxation and a euphoric high, perfect for unwinding after a long day.



Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Twin Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Whether you're relaxing by the fire or exploring the great outdoors, Glacier’s Dante's Inferno Twin Peaks 7g Nugs offer a premium and intense cannabis experience.

