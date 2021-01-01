About this product

This is a strain that’s going to cause a splash. Blue Dolphin is a wonderfully earthy, herbal strain, with just a touch of lemon. While this strains genetics are a bit of a mystery, we’re confident that it has a strong kush background that’s proven to be a crowd pleaser time and time again. The earthy flavor and cerebral vibes give this strain a really pleasant smoking experience, as refreshing for the mind as a cold glass of water on a hot day.



Feelings: Cerebral, Creative, Uplifting

Flavor: Earthy, Herbal, Lemon, Citrus

Usage: Creativity Booster, Relaxing, Self Reflection