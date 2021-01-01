About this product
You’ve just entered a stress-free zone. Made by crossing Triangle Kush with Bubba, this indica-leaning strain is here to melt away alllll of your tension. As soon as you open your jar of Bubba Diagonal, the aroma of pine with slightly sweet undertones and a punch of gas lets you know you’re in for a good time. This terpene-rich strain starts with a relaxing head high and slowly moves all the way down to your toes until you’re in a complete state of zen.
Feelings: Relaxed, Soothed, Mellow
Flavor: Sweet Pine, Earth, Gas
Usage: Nighttime Sesh, Aches & Pains, Unwinding
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
