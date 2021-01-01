Glass House Farms
Channel Orange [1g Preroll]
About this product
This soothing cross between Orange Apricot and Orange Cookies perfectly fits the Frank Ocean album it was named after—silky, smooth, and leaves you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. Although it offers major chill vibes well-suited for grooving out to a soulful record on the couch, its scent and flavor pack a powerful punch of bright orange zest and juicy stone fruit that linger just long enough to lure you in for more. You’ll want to grab yourself a hot cup of tea and get cozy with this citrus stunner.
Feelings: Chill AF, Relaxed, Warm
Flavor: Fresh Citrus, Ripe Apricot
Usage: Chilling on the Couch, Breathing Deep, Reflecting
Feelings: Chill AF, Relaxed, Warm
Flavor: Fresh Citrus, Ripe Apricot
Usage: Chilling on the Couch, Breathing Deep, Reflecting
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!