About this product

Hitting both hard and sweet, Cherry Punch is a high functioning hybrid born from the sativa-minded sweetness of Cherry AK, and the undoubtedly indica Purple Punch. Uplift without anxiety, cozy minus the couchlock, it’s a perfect midday strain that blends the best of both worlds into one cultivar. Great for pick-me-ups and aches and pains, Cherry Punch is a versatile flower from flavor to function, bringing the balance like a berry-soaked breath of fresh air.



Feelings: Uplift, Balance, All-Around Awesome

Flavors: Sweet, Earthy, Berry-Forward

Usage: Pick-me-up, aches and pains, mood boost

Lineage: Cherry AK x Purple Punch

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene