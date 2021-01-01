About this product

At the end of a long day, you deserve to unwind. You deserve to relax. You deserve… Fatso. A cross between Garlic Cookies and Legends OG, this indica-dominant strain definitely does its impressive parents proud. Pungent and piney, Fatso welcomes you with its distinct diesel and garlicky aroma before delivering a mind and body high that feels just like the name implies: heavy. Though Fatso does hit hard, the effects come on smooth and gentle, allowing you just enough time to find a comfy position on the couch before you’re completely locked in.



Feelings: At Ease, Soft, Cozy

Flavor: Garlic, Diesel, Leather

Usage: Nightcap, Deep Relaxation, Sweet Dreams

Lineage: GMO/Cookies x Legends OG