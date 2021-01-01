Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

Fatso [3.5g Jar]

About this product

At the end of a long day, you deserve to unwind. You deserve to relax. You deserve… Fatso. A cross between Garlic Cookies and Legends OG, this indica-dominant strain definitely does its impressive parents proud. Pungent and piney, Fatso welcomes you with its distinct diesel and garlicky aroma before delivering a mind and body high that feels just like the name implies: heavy. Though Fatso does hit hard, the effects come on smooth and gentle, allowing you just enough time to find a comfy position on the couch before you’re completely locked in.

Feelings: At Ease, Soft, Cozy
Flavor: Garlic, Diesel, Leather
Usage: Nightcap, Deep Relaxation, Sweet Dreams
Lineage: GMO/Cookies x Legends OG
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!